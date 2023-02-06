Tom Brady Goes from Star Quarterback to Underwear Model

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tom Brady just went from scoring touchdowns to modeling underwear!

The star quarterback, who recently retired from the NFL, just popped up on the Brady Brand Instagram page modeling some boxer briefs.

The caption reads, “BRADY™ Underwear: the best decision you’ve ever made. @tombrady wears our limited edition Boxer Brief in Heathered Crimson, available now on BradyBrand.com.”

The message ends with the quip, “Retirement never looked so good.”

In the pic, Tom snaps a selfie in his skivvies, but keeps it modest by covering up his crotch with his hand. It looks like he’s perched on the edge of a bed with a body of water visible through the window behind him.

Back in June, Tom commented on an underwear campaign by Brady Brand and wrote, "40k likes and I'll recreate these photos." On Monday, he shared a screenshot of that comment on Instagram Stories and wrote, "How it started..." followed by the underwear pic, writing, "Deals a deal," and "Did I do it right? @edelman11 @gronk."

Last week, TMZ reported Brady was taking some time off from work and dating to focus on his kids.

The former quarterback, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, has several business ventures, including TB12, Autograph and Brady Brand, and a lucrative 10-year $375-million deal with Fox Sports. Sources tell TMZ he will likely begin his work with FOX several months from now.