Ricky Martin to Headline L.A. Pride in the Park

Getty Images

Ricky Martin will be headlining this year’s L.A. Pride in the Park, which is produced by the Christopher Street West Association (CSW).

It’ll be special for Martin since L.A. Pride in the Park marks his first-ever headliner Pride performance.

In a statement, Ricky said, “I am thrilled to be headlining LA Pride in the Park because it's an incredible opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and equality. LA Pride is a testament to the power of community, the power of visibility, and the power of standing up for our rights. Being part of this vibrant community fills me with pride and purpose.”

In a separate statement, Gerald Garth, board president of CSW/LA Pride, said, “With his electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, Ricky Martin has long been an inspiration to millions around the world. His participation in LA Pride in the Park goes beyond mere entertainment; it symbolizes a powerful affirmation of queer Latin identity and a celebration of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. We cannot wait to be ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ while beaming with Pride!”

L.A. Pride in the Park will be held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday, June 8.