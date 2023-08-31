Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Settle Their Divorce

Getty Images

A little over a month after announcing their split, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have reached a divorce settlement.

According to the court docs obtained by TMZ, Ricky and Jwan have signed an uncontested written agreement.

The details of their agreement have not been released yet, but once the judge signs off, they’ll be declared single.

In July, Ricky and Jwan said, “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

The exes share daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. Martin also has twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 14.

After the announcement, Martin explained that the divorce was a long time coming.

The singer opened up to Telemundo. As translated by Hola!, he explained, “When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process.”

“We have been planning this situation for a long time. It’s pre-pandemic,” the Grammy winner said.