Ricky Martin Says Divorce from Jwan Yosef Was ‘Not a Recent Decision’

Ricky Martin is getting candid about his split with Jwan Yosef, explaining the divorce was a long time coming.

The singer opened up to Telemundo. As translated by Hola!, he explained, “When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process.”

Martin said the exes “will always be family,” and they plan to raise their two children, Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3, together.

“We have been planning this situation for a long time. It’s pre-pandemic,” the Grammy winner said.

Ricky and Jwan were sure to keep their relationship woes behind closed doors. “My children never saw a fight between Jwan and me,” he added. “That’s why it’s like, ‘Are you going to divorce, are you going to separate, how?’ because we resolved our differences with a good talk, maybe in our room.”

The 51-year-old said the split has been easier than either he or Josef anticipated.

Martin explained they are on good terms, “We look into each other’s eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together.”

He added, “It has been wonderful,” quipping, “I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly.”

The star continued, “It has been much easier than we thought, but we’ve done it with time and calmness.”

As for the future, Ricky said, “It was seven or eight years [with Jwan]. I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life… Let’s take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship.”

He shared, “I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity.”

Ricky and Jwan announced their divorce in July. They shared in a joint statement, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

In addition to the two children they share, Martin also has twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 14.

Ricky and Jwan first met via Instagram before meeting in person in London six months later. By 2016, they were red-carpet official and announced their engagement the same year.

The Latin superstar and the Syrian-born Swedish painter wed in 2018.