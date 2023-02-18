Ricky Martin's Son Is Already Old Enough to Grow a Mustache?!

Instagram

On Friday, superstar Ricky Martin revealed an uncomfortable fact... his son is already old enough to grow a mustache!

In an Instagram post, the 51-year-old singer showed off 14-year-old son Valentino aka Tino in a salon chair in the midst of a haircut. The teen, whose twin Matteo was not around, rocks a stache in the photo, giving off latter-day Justin Bieber vibes.

"Baby no more," Ricky captioned the shot. Husband Jwan Yosef, 38, commented three heart-eyed emojis. "Birthday week begins for my oldest sons. Thanks to my brother Alecs for the good vibes of the day and teaching Matteo and Valentino to play with the waves. I'm the luckiest dad in the world."

The kids were born in August 2008, the products of gestational surrogacy. Ricky and Jwan are also the parents of daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. The couple married in 2017.

Could more children be on the horizon for the two?