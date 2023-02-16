Celebrity News February 16, 2023
‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar & Wife Naomi Expecting Baby #3
“Ghosts” actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, 39, and his wife Naomi have a baby on the way!
Utkarsh, also known for “Never Have I Ever” and “The Mindy Project,” shared the happy news on Instagram.
He posted a photo of Naomi’s baby bump and wrote, “Every day is ❤️” joking, “new monster coming soon…”
The couple wed in 2019 and are the parents of daughter Tiare, 7, and son Bhumi, 2.