‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar & Wife Naomi Expecting Baby #3

“Ghosts” actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, 39, and his wife Naomi have a baby on the way!

Utkarsh, also known for “Never Have I Ever” and “The Mindy Project,” shared the happy news on Instagram.

He posted a photo of Naomi’s baby bump and wrote, “Every day is ❤️” joking, “new monster coming soon…”

The couple wed in 2019 and are the parents of daughter Tiare, 7, and son Bhumi, 2.

