Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Ricky Martin, 51, and Jwan Yosef, 38, are getting a divorce after six years of marriage, People magazine reports.

The couple confirmed the news in a joint statement, explaining, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

The exes share daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. Martin also has twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 14.

Ricky and Jwan first met via Instagram before meeting in person in London six months later. By 2016, they were red-carpet official and announced their engagement the same year.

Martin opened up about the proposal to Ellen DeGeneres at the time, sharing, “I proposed. I was really nervous, but I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box — I just had it in a little velvet pouch — and instead of saying, 'Would you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!' Bad! And then he was like, 'Yes?' I said, 'I want to spend my life with you,' and he was like, 'What is the question?' 'Would you marry me?' That's it.”

The Latin superstar and the Syrian-born Swedish painter wed in 2018.

Martin broke the happy news to E! News, saying, “I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months — I'll let you know.”

He continued, “We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”