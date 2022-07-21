Ricky Martin Speaks Out After Nephew’s Incest Case Is Dismissed (Video)

Ricky Martin is speaking out about the “painful” and “devastating” allegations that were made against him.

A scandalous case against the iconic pop star that had been initiated by his 21-year-old nephew was dismissed after a hearing in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

The nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, had claimed a seven-month sexual relationship with Ricky, accusing the singer of stalking and harassing him when it ended. A temporary restraining order issued July 1 opened the floodgates of speculation in the media, with many condemning Martin before hearing more details.

The judge lifted the order and — at the request of Sanchez — dismissed the complaint. Martin appeared in court via Zoom, but did not speak to the court.

He later released a video, saying he needed to speak out to “start my healing process.”

Martin explained, “For two weeks I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following the procedure where the law… obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.”

He continued, “Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I am going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

Ricky also had a message “to the person who was claiming this nonsense,” saying, “I wish him the best and I wish that he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

The star said the best way for him to heal is with music. “I cannot wait to be back onstage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras and entertain which is what I do best. Thank you to all of my friends. Thank you to all of my fans who always believed in me. You have no idea how much strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light.”

After the hearing, Martin’s attorneys told “Extra” in a statement, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.”

They added, “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Earlier, Martin issued a sweeping denial via attorney, Marty Singer, who told "Extra," "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew."