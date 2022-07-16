Ricky Martin Flatly Denies 'Untrue,' 'Disgusting' Allegations of Sex with Nephew

Superstar Ricky Martin has been socked with stomach-turning allegations of sexual misconduct by a family member — but he is flatly denying that any of it is true.

In June, Martin was accused of domestic violence in Puerto Rico under Law 54 aka the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, and a temporary restraining order was issued against the singer when a man complained Martin was stalking him at his home and that he feared for his safety.

TMZ reports Martin's brother Eric Martin has confirmed to another site that the petitioner is Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, 21, who is the son of Vanessa Martin, the singer's younger half-sister.

Martin has issued a sweeping denial via his attorney, Marty Singer, who told People magazine on Friday, "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew."

Going further, Singer said, "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

Martin is expected in court July 21.

Martin's brother Eric had previously thrown his support behind his Ricky, saying on Facebook Live in late June [translated from Spanish], "I don’t put my hand on the hot table for anyone. What I’m talking about is my experiences, my family experiences. I don’t think my older brother is capable. Nephew, dear — that I’m not going to say the name. If anyone has seen my dear nephew who has been missing from the family for a long time, because they have to know that, too... This is a message to my dear nephew that I love him in the soul and his family loves him. That he has mental problems, that is another 20 pesos, that we have been fighting all our lives with that, but that is not known because he keeps quiet, but I am tired of being quiet."

Martin himself addressed the protection order on Twitter on July 3, saying via statement, "The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and he dignity that characterize me."

He went on, "Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart."