Gisele Bündchen Reveals the Real Reason Behind Tom Brady Divorce

Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen is opening up about the demise of her 13-year marriage to NFL quarterback Tom Brady in the April issue of Vanity Fair.

She also takes on those Jeffrey Soffer rumors, talks her love of jiu-jitsu, and reveals her plans for the future.

For her and Tom, the split had rumors started swirling that she was fed up with Brady continuing to play football, especially after her famously “unretired.”

Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

She swats those assumptions down in the interview, calling them “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she said. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Gisele explained, “Wow, people really made it about that. What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle… It’s not so black-and-white.”

She went on, “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.

Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

“When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing.”

“We’re not playing against each other,” Bündchen shared. “We are a team… and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”

As for talk she’s dating 55-year-old billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, Bündchen said, “I have zero relationship with him in any way. He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend.”

The star explained, “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze.”

Hitting back at the buzz, she said, “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money — it’s ridiculous.”

Overall she’s tired of stories that “make me look like something I’m not.”

“I’m a simple girl who wants to be in nature — leave me alone,” she said. “I just want to go do my job and raise my children in peace.”

She also seemed to indirectly address headlines surrounding her and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Gisele shared that her and the kids loves the sport and even designated a room in the house to practice. The story also notes that their instructors, Brazilian brothers Pedro, Gui and Joaquim Valente, travel with the family for four- to five-day stints.

She shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Tom. He also has son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele says Jack is still her bonus child, telling the magazine, “I love him so much.”

As for what’s next, Bündchen said she wants to build a small solar-powered house in the mountains and grow her own food, then hopefully open a wellness center nearby.

She explained, “I want to do things that I believe are an extension of me. Being a model is not really an extension of me... It’s being an actress in a silent movie.” She went on, “I don’t want to be a character in anybody else’s movie. And when I do that, it doesn’t feel as comfortable for me anymore.”