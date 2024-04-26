Getty Images

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating for a few years, but are they ready for marriage?

A source told People magazine, “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality.”

While they’ve been spotted together countless times, the two have opted to keep their relationship off the radar.

The insider noted, “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part. Both are private.”

Everywhere they go, the couple attract attention, which “which has never been easy or comfortable for either of them."

Zendaya recently praised Tom for how he handles fame after the success of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

She told Vogue, “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man."

“I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him," she went on. "But he handled it really beautifully."

In January told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert that he and Zendaya have re-watched “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

He said, “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”