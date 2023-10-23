Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Have ‘Fizzled Out’ (Report)

Getty Images

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s hot summer romance is over.

Sources tell TMZ there was no drama, the relationship just “fizzled out.”

An insider explained to People, “Irina was very attracted to Tom. She liked dating him. It excited her. They had fun traveling to see each other. In the end, it kind of just fizzled."

The source added, “They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time. Irina has nothing but great things to say about Tom."

The romance reportedly started in June, when they saw each other at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding in Sardinia.

At the time, sources told Page Six that Shayk made a “beeline” for Brady at the nuptials. Her rep, however, called the story “completely false.”

Afterward Tom, 46, and Irina, 37, were spotted together in L.A. and London.

Weeks after the London sighting in August, however, Irina took a vacation with her ex, Bradley Cooper, and their 6-year-old daughter Lea.

Shayk shared pics of herself posing topless on the rocks, and even a pic of Bradley shirtless on a kayak. Meanwhile, paparazzi snapped photos of the exes looking pretty cozy together.