Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are Using Taylor Swift’s Mansion as Love Nest (Report)

Getty Images

Taylor Swift just might be playing cupid with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

The Mirror reports Swift is letting the A-listers use her Rhode Island mansion as a “secret love nest.”

A source told the U.K. publication, “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends. Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help. She said the door to her home is always open for them to use.”

The 11,000-square-foot pad is no stranger to Taylor’s squad — it’s where she’s thrown some of her epic Fourth of July parties.

The Rhode Island estate is the perfect place for Gigi and Bradley to get away from prying eyes. They’ve already been spotted together twice together in NYC this month.

A source, however, tells People that it is casual for now.

"They are having fun," the insider said. "She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities, so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.”

“[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress," the source continued. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute… and there is an attraction.”

The insider added that Gigi “had sort of a crush” on Bradley before they started hanging out.