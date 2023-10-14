Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands in NYC, Surprise with 'SNL' Pop-Ins!

NBC

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce both made surprise appearances on "SNL's" season opener, hours after being spotted holding hands in NYC!

People magazine reports the AAA-list couple held hands while dining at trendy Nobu in NYC. The photos were published by Page Six.

The photos, in which Taylor wore an oversized gray trench over black and Kelce donned a pastel-embroidered jacket over a white shirt and brown pants, marked the first time they'd been seen holding hands since rumors began flying that they were dating.

For "Saturday Night Live," Taylor introduced a performance by musical guest Ice Spice, while Travis appeared in a skit lampooning the NFL's over-the-top focus on Taylor whenever she attends his games.

"When we get back, we are gonna speak with someone who actually wants to talk football," Kenan Thompson's character says at the end of the skit, cutting to a shot of Travis on a mock sideline adding, "Yes! Please!"

Kelce had recently admitted he found the NFL's focus a bit too much.