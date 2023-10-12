Bradley Cooper’s Ex, Irina Shayk, Introduced Him to Gigi Hadid (Report)

Getty Images

Bradley Cooper, 48, and Gigi Hadid, 28, may have his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 37, to thank for their budding romance.

A source tells The Messenger that she’s the one who introduced them!

“Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina [Shayk] and their mutual friends in the industry,” the insider said. “Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings.”

The source continued, “Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out… He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited."

The insider says the stars are “casually seeing each other, but it is extremely new,” adding, “Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship.”

Expanding on their connection, the source shared, “They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry. She wants to get into acting and is intrigued by Bradley's perspective and guidance. It is very casual at this point."

Bradley and Shayk are parents to 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, while Gigi shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with Zayn Malik.

Over the summer, Irina was linked to Tom Brady, but back in August it seemed like she was rekindling her romance with Bradley.

The exes looked rather cozy on vacation together, not to mention her series of pics of herself topless on the trip and Bradley shirtless.

They had tongues wagging at the time but nothing seemed to come of it.