Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are fueling more dating rumors!

Over the weekend, the two were seen arriving in NYC in the same car after what looked like a weekend getaway.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Cooper was seen behind the wheel, while Hadid rode shotgun in a Mercedes G-Wagon.

The two attempted to be discreet, staggering their car exits.

Gigi removed stuff, including an overnight bag, from the trunk first. Then, Bradley was seen removing bags soon after.

Last week, the two were photographed together after having dinner at New York City celebrity hot spot Via Carota, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

For the outing, Gigi rocked a slicked back bun, white crop top, black leather jacket, and brown skirt. Bradley sported a plaid shirt, baseball cap, and a One Tribe Foundation tee.

Gigi was recently linked to Bradley’s friend Leonardo DiCaprio.

n July, Gigi and Leo were reportedly spotted getting “flirty” with each other in the Hamptons, according to People magazine.

The insider told the outlet that Leo and Gigi “partied together for two nights” over the Fourth of July weekend. “They were flirty, and Gigi looked happy,” the source added.

A month later, Leo was rumored to be dating her friend Vittoria Ceretti.

Bradley recently went on vacation with his ex, Irina Shayk, and their daughter Lea, 6.

The model, who is rumored to be dating Tom Brady, posted sexy topless photos on Instagram Stories while enjoying a getaway.

In the pics, she posed on some rocks wearing just bikini bottoms and sneakers, with a shirt tied around her waist, as she covers up her chest with her hand. In the photos she strikes poses among some rocks. Page Six has the pics here.