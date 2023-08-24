Getty Images

Romance rumors are swirling around Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti!

On Tuesday, the two were photographed grabbing ice coffee and ice cream together in Santa Barbara, California, in photos obtained by Page Six.

They kept it super casual for the outing, with Leo, 48, opting for a baseball cap, white tee, and cargo shorts, and Vittoria, 25, wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and black athletic shorts.

Before the sighting, Leo was linked to Vittoria’s pal Gigi Hadid, 28.

In July, Leo and Gigi were spotted getting “flirty” with each other in the Hamptons, according to People magazine.

The insider told the outlet that Leo and Gigi “partied together for two nights” over the Fourth of July weekend. “They were flirty, and Gigi looked happy,” the source added.

They also shared with People that it was “pretty obvious” the model and actor were “seeing each other.”

“Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating,” the source said. “It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game.”

The source revealed Gigi tends to stay close to Leo at parties, adding, “there is subtle touching and lots of flirting.”

“She has fun with him,” the insider told People. “It’s more of a flirtatious connection than a relationship. She likes the attention.”

The insider noted that Hadid, who has a 2-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Zayin Malik, “isn’t stupid” and “doesn’t believe it’s going to lead anywhere. As long as he is respectful and doesn’t cause her any drama, she will continue to see him when she can.”

Leo and Gigi first ignited romance rumors in September 2022 when they were seen together at a New York Fashion Week after-party at the exclusive private club Casa Cipriani. Their reported romance didn’t last too long, and things “fizzled out” by December 2022.