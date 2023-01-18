Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex-GF Erin Heatherton Marries Karol Kocemba

Former Victoria’s Secret model Erin Heatherton, 33, is officially married!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Heatherton announced that she has tied the knot with fiancé Karol Kocemba.

Along with a video from their wedding, Erin wrote on Instagram, “Best week of my life 🌟.”

The wedding comes less than a year after Karol popped the question.

Last year, Erin broke the news of their engagement with a pic of herself wearing a diamond engagement ring.

Erin and Karol met on the Hinge dating app. He proposed after four years of dating.

On her Resistance blog, she revealed, “I got a Hinge message from some guy named “Karol, 30”. After vetting him over dinner, I decided to invite him on a second date: joining me at a Lagree class. He looked it up and said “it kinda seems like a girl workout”, a statement that he apologetically retracted shortly after taking the class. We started going together regularly, keeping each other accountable. I was attracted to his willingness to try something new and challenging.”

Over 10 years ago, Heatherton dated famous Hollywood bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio, but they called it quits in 2012.

While Heatherton became a well-known face on the runway, appearing in shows for Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Jason Wu, Christian Lacroix, Desigual, and Diane von Fürstenberg, she recently opened up on her struggles with body image.

Three years ago, she told Chicago magazine, “There was a point where my heart was broken, where I was doing everything right with diet and exercise, and it wasn’t enough. I knew I couldn’t, as a role model to young women, parade myself around saying, ‘This is what you need to look like,’ knowing what it takes.”

She added, “I didn’t want this thing that’s supposed to be about being healthy and vibrant to be something sick and ugly. I decided to try to get into the best shape of my life — the way I want to do it, as an athlete, without worrying about measurements."

As for her “midcareer” struggles, she said, “I had an incredible bout of insomnia and depression. I knew I needed to go away and reset my circadian rhythms. I went to Costa Rica for 21 days, quit smoking, and had no coffee. It was the first plane ride I’d ever taken for myself and not for work. I thought, ‘I’ve been such a dick to myself — no wonder we’re fighting.’”