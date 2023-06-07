Leonardo DiCaprio & Ex Gigi Hadid Have Dinner at Same London Restaurant

Getty Images

Reunited?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid had a meal at the same posh London restaurant Tuesday.

The “Titanic” star was photographed arriving at China Tang just minutes before his ex, Gigi Hadid, entered the hot spot.

It remains unclear whether Leonardo, who dined with his father George DiCaprio and stepmother Peggy Ann Farrar, actually broke bread with Gigi.

The runway model and the actor were spotted leaving the restaurant separately a few hours later.

Page Six has photos of the outing, revealing Gigi in a long black coat, paired with a black sweater and black trousers. She completed the look with dark oval sunglasses and black pumps.

Leonardo went casual in black jeans, a black bomber jacket, a baseball cap, and a protective face mask.

Page Six reports the former couple “are believed to both be staying at the Chiltern Firehouse, a five-star London hotel that is a known favorite of the famous.

They were seen leaving the luxurious Marylebone property just 30 minutes apart prior to heading to the same restaurant.

After dinner, the Oscar winner was photographed arriving back at the hotel with his family nearly 45 minutes after Hadid had.

Gigi and Leonardo were first linked last fall in New York City when the actor and the Vogue cover girl attended a New York Fashion Week after-party at the exclusive private club Casa Cipriani.

Their reported romance didn’t last too long, with things having “fizzled out” by December 2022.

A source told People magazine in February 2023, “She just decided that she was done with him. They are at very different places in life.”