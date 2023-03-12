Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Spend ‘Nearly Entire Night’ at Pre-Oscar Party (Report)

Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have everyone talking yet again!

Days ago, the two were spotted together at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party.

A source told People magazine, “Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low-key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

While many are wondering if they are dating, another insider insisted, “The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out."

Last month, a source claimed that their relationship “fizzled out.”

The insider shared, “She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him. They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom."

“It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled,” the source went on.

The two were first romantically linked in September after they were seen at Dzienciol and Akiva’s exclusive party at Casa Cipriani in SoHo.