Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Spotted Getting Cozy in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid fueled romance rumors at a party in NYC on Monday.

The stars were spotted together looking cozy as they sat opposite each other, but leaned in close to talk. He was wearing a black shirt and hat, while she was wearing jeans and a white crop top that appeared to be the same look she was sporting earlier in the day.

DailyMail.com reports Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol threw the exclusive party at Casa Cipriani in SoHo.

Photos of the 47-year-old actor and 27-year-old model were posted by the outlet. Check them out here!

While People magazine previously reported Leo and Gigi were “getting to know each other,” it seems things are getting a little more serious. A Page Six insider claims they are dating but “taking it slow”

The source says they have been out multiple times, either just the two of them or in groups, but aren’t “exclusive.”

“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships,” the insider said. “He doesn't jump around, hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

A Gigi insider also tells E! News that “neither of them want a relationship” at this time.