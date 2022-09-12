Getty Images

Kenan Thompson brought the zingers to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, and not even Leonardo DiCaprio was safe!

He kicked off the night by telling the crowd, "Well, it is finally here, folks, TV's most special night. Where the biggest stars of television celebrate other stars of television while all you watch at home on television.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star continued, "Tonight is a celebration. It's a celebration for everyone in this room because TV is more than just how we make a living. It's also how our agents make a living. So tonight, we come together to honor the greatest invention in the history of mankind: television. I mean, if it weren't for TV, what would we do with our free time? Read books? No one in this room has read a book in the last 50 years."

Kenan brought some serious energy, too, as he turned the theme songs of “Friends,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Stranger Things,” “Law & Order,” and “Game of Thrones” into remixed dance numbers.

The show shifted gears, and Oprah took the stage to present Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie to “Dopesick” star Michael Keaton. And when Kenan returned for more hosting duties, he dropped a joke about Leo dating younger women!

Turning to Zendaya in the crowd, Thompson said, "Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday. Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood. You're young enough to play a high school student, but you're too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”