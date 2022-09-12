Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Getting to Know’ Gigi Hadid (Report)

Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio recently called it quits with Camila Morrone, but he’s already linked to another hot model!

Romance rumors are swirling about Leo, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27.

Multiple sources told People magazine, “They are getting to know each other.”

While another source claimed, “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” another insisted that they aren’t “dating” yet.

A different insider added, “They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

Leonardo has been in New York City since his split with Morrone, who is reportedly “doing fine.”

After the breakup, Camila was spotted grabbing dinner with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles. A source said, “She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo.”

A few weeks ago, news broke about Leo and Camila’s breakup shortly after she turned 25 in June.

An insider recently told The Sun U.K., “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”

Leo and Camila were first romantically linked in the winter of 2017 when she was 20. He was seen leaving her Los Angeles home and they spent the holidays together in Colorado.

In 2019, an insider claimed that they were getting “pretty serious” with their relationship. They told People magazine, “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago."

That same year, Camila discussed their age difference in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. She said, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."