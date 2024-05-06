Getty Images

Get ready for a star-studded 2024 Met Gala!

This year’s theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Adam Glassman to talk about what to expect this year. He said of the theme, “I interpret it as being pretty and florally and glamorous. It really is about reawakening fashion, so I think we are going to see a lot of vintage pieces,” adding that it will be about bringing the pieces “back to life.”

As for colors, Glassman shared, “I think we will see a lot of green, we are going to see a lot of red, the inspiration really is garden, so roses. Beautiful spring greens, like baby-grass green. I think someone is going to wear a dress of all grass — I suspect something like that.”

Could we see a Sleeping Beauty? Adam thinks someone will go with a princess-inspired gown, but not Zendaya, who dressed as Cinderella for the Met Gala in 2019.