Lucien Laviscount Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Shakira & Latino Fans (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Lucien Laviscount hit the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

“Extra’s” Freddy Lomeli spoke with Lucien, who gushed about Shakira after starring in her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” music video.

The two recently sparked dating rumors after they were spotted having dinner together.

Lucien said, “Shakira herself — the way she is, who she is as a woman, who she is as an artist, and how she treats her fans — is amazing.”

When asked if he’s learned Shakira’s signature hip swing, Lucien showed off his moves!

As for the support he’s received after starring in her music video, Lucien raved, “I think the Latin scene is incredible… Latino fans just kill it for everyone!”

Laviscount is a fan of racing, saying, “I don’t need much reason to come to Miami but Formula 1 — I’m a massive F1 fan.”