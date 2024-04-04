Getty Images

Shakira, 47, has a new man in her life!

A source tells DailyMail.com the singer is dating “Emily in Paris” actor Lucien Laviscount, 31.

The insider, however, says they are “not heavily involved yet” and that her circle believes “Lucien is a rebound,” following her split with Gerard Piqué.

Despite those claims, the source said Shakira is ready for romance, insisting, “Shakira is desperate to fall in love — but her friends are concerned because Lucien has slowly crept his way up the celebrity ladder while dating women who were all less famous than Shakira.”

The source continued, “The women he has been with are all very different. Now he is seeing Shakira — and she wants love.”

The source added, “She is dating someone who they fear is a player, and she is going to get burned.”

Lucien recently played Shakira’s love interest in her music video “Puntería.”