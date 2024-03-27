Shakira & Lucien Laviscount Spark Dating Rumors

Backgrid

Shakira and “Emily in Paris” star Lucien Laviscount have everyone talking!

On Tuesday night, the two were spotted grabbing dinner together at celeb hot spot Carbone after her surprise performance in Times Square.

They were seen getting out of the same car together.

Lucien recently played Shakira’s love interest in her music video “Puntería.”

Since calling it quits with Gerard Piqué, Shakira has been linked to Jimmy Butler and Lewis Hamilton.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Shakira “isn’t ready for a relationship,” but noted that she is “very open to some casual dating.”

“Shakira has a new light around her that she hasn’t had since before Piqué,” the insider added. “Shakira is doing better than she has in years, she is acting like a new woman. Friends are so excited to see her back to her former self — in work and with friends.”

Does Lucien have something to do with that?

Earlier this week, Shakira made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she opened up.

Shakira revealed that her relationship with Piqué slowed down her music. She explained, “I’ve been putting out music here and there, but I think it was really hard for me to put together a body of work. I didn’t have time. It was the husband factor. Now I’m husband-less. The husband was dragging me down. Now, I’m free! Now, I can actually work!”