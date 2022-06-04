Shakira Is Single, Calls Off Romance with Gerard Piqué

Getty Images

Longtime partners Shakira and Gerard Piqué have announced they are no longer together, People reports.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple confirmed via joint statement on Saturday. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

They are the parents of sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and had been together since 2011.

The couple met while shooting her video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," the worldwide hit tied to the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Piqué is reportedly already living on his own in Barcelona.

Fans may have felt she was tipping them off early via her latest single, "Te Felecito," which bitterly complains of a broken affair.