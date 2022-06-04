Celebrity News June 04, 2022
Shakira Is Single, Calls Off Romance with Gerard Piqué
Longtime partners Shakira and Gerard Piqué have announced they are no longer together, People reports.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple confirmed via joint statement on Saturday. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
They are the parents of sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and had been together since 2011.
The couple met while shooting her video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," the worldwide hit tied to the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Piqué is reportedly already living on his own in Barcelona.
Fans may have felt she was tipping them off early via her latest single, "Te Felecito," which bitterly complains of a broken affair.
As recently as February, the superstar singer was publicly discussing the couple's disagreements on punctuality, telling "Planet Weirdo with Holly H," "My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He's tired of waiting up. 'Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time."