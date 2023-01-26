Instagram

Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, is taking his romance with Clara Chia Marti, 23, to Instagram.

The former pro soccer player shared the cozy photo on his page without a caption. While they have been spotted together, this is Gerard and Clara’s first time posting on social media.

Shakira, 45, and Piqué announced their split in June after 11 years together. The exes share two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7.

They announced the breakup with a joint statement that said, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, Shakira appeared to be throwing shade at Gerard in her new song "BZRP Music Session #53,” while referencing her 2009 hit “She Wolf,” which came out just before she met Piqué.

The lyrics says, "Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she wolf like me is not for rookies / A she wolf like me is not for guys like you / I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

In September, she opened up to Elle about the split.

Shakira said it feels like a “bad dream,” explaining, “I try to conceal the situation from [the kids] as much as I can. It’s really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life.”

The former “The Voice” coach said writing music has helped her heal.

“I think everyone has their own processes or their own mechanisms to process grief or stress or anxiety. We all go through stuff in life,” she told Elle. “But in my case, I think that writing music is like going to the shrink, only cheaper [Laughs]. It just helps me process my emotions and make sense of them. And it helps me to heal. I think it’s the best medicine, and along with the love of my family and my kids that sustains me, music and writing music is definitely one of those tools — one of the few tools I have for survival in extreme conditions… There have been days when I had to pick up the pieces of me from the floor. And the only way to do that, to actually do that, has been through music. You know, to really, like, put myself back together and to see myself in the mirror and know that I am a mom and my kids depend on me. But also that I have so many things to say. And on those days when I felt that my strength was escaping me, like I didn’t have legs, those days I wrote songs, and I felt like I was revitalized and invigorated after a writing session.”