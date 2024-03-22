Celebrity News March 22, 2024
Shakira on Turning Pain into Strength with New Album (Exclusive)
Only "Extra's" Freddie Lomelí was with Shakira at her album release party for “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” at Hard Rock Live in South Florida.
Shakira dished on her new music and what it says to her fans, saying, "I think that this album is not only the materialization of all those ups and downs and also the process, the alchemical process, of transforming pain into resilience and strength, but I also think that my fans have been there sustaining a dialogue with me, you know?”
Shakira could be referencing her split from ex Gerard Piqué, the father of her two sons Milan and Sasha.
“It’s been amazing, because I don't think I only sing for them and they listen, I think that they also speak to me,” Shakira continued. “In each one of the songs, they have been accompanying me, and this is the result. So, we are here to celebrate, and I am so excited and emotional about the support I have received throughout, and to see you all here, it’s just amazing for me. Thank you all for coming and for your support.”