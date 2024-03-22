Shakira on Turning Pain into Strength with New Album (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Only "Extra's" Freddie Lomelí was with Shakira at her album release party for “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” at Hard Rock Live in South Florida.

Shakira dished on her new music and what it says to her fans, saying, "I think that this album is not only the materialization of all those ups and downs and also the process, the alchemical process, of transforming pain into resilience and strength, but I also think that my fans have been there sustaining a dialogue with me, you know?”

Shakira could be referencing her split from ex Gerard Piqué, the father of her two sons Milan and Sasha.