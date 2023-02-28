Did Shakira Shade Gerard Piqué’s New GF in New Interview?

Nearly a month ago, Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, made it Instagram official with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23.

Now, Shakira, 46, is opening up on her life after the split in a new interview with Mexican TV network Canal Estrellas.

In the interview, Shakira slammed certain women, quoting Madeleine Albright, the first woman to become Secretary of State in the United States in saying, “There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women.”

It is unclear if she was specifically referring to Clara.

According to Shakira, she has become “stronger” since calling it quits with Piqué after 11 years together.

She explained, “That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, accepting it, tolerating a frustration, [and] understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want.”

Referencing their two sons, Shakira noted, “There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again, and also be an example to my children.”

“I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mom and dad under the same roof,” Shakira admitted. “Now, paradoxically, I feel complete because I depend on myself and I have two children who depend on me and that means I have to be stronger than a lioness.”

Along with feeling “whole,” she stressed, “Now I’ve got more confidence in myself. I didn’t know I could end up being strong. I always thought I was more fragile. It’s true that I’ve got a bit of everything but you have to have faith.”

Shakira’s views on men have also changed since the split. She revealed, “I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men. I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective. Today, I am sufficient on my own.”

Despite the heartbreak, Shakira has been surrounded by love every day, thanks to the former couple’s kids.

Shakira seemingly slammed Gerard in her song “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” a collaboration with Bizarrap.

In the song, she sings, “I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

She quipped, “My lyrics are more effective than a visit to the psychologist.”