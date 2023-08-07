Instagram

Model Bella Hadid, 26, is opening up about her longtime battle with Lyme disease.

Days after her sister Gigi Hadid revealed on Instagram that Bella had “just finished a long and intense treatment” for the chronic illness, Bella decided to give fans an update on her own account.

Alongside a carousel of images that includes medical records, Bella wrote, “The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼.”

Bella continued, “Thankful to my mommy (Yolanda Hadid) for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this.”

Hadid shared, “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, ♥️and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”



Bella explained, “The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever.”

As for the photos, the star wrote, “I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain.”

She went on to thank her “genius Dr, and her incredible team of nurses,” as well as the “patience” of the companies she worked for and all her supporters.



Hadid told fans, “I’ll be back when I’m ready. I miss you all so much. I love you all so much.”

She also thanked her pup in a separate post, sharing photos and writing, "And God Bless my Angel Glizzy P. Beans aka Petunia aka Beans. For never leaving my side not for one second."

“Extra” spoke with Bella earlier this year in Las Vegas while she was promoting her nonalcoholic drink company Kin Euphorics.

At the time, she opened up about being a homebody and noted how the drink helped when she was feeling anxious.