Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel and her fiancé Paul Bernon have reportedly broken off their engagement.

Us Weekly confirmed they have split after six years of dating.

A source revealed that the two broke up two months ago, adding, “It just wasn’t going to work.”

They added, “They are so different — he’s an under-the-radar kind of guy.”

Frankel had people wondering about their relationship because she was only wearing her ring sometimes on social media.

The insider noted, “She still has the ring.”

Just a few months ago, Frankel was dishing on their relationship to “Extra’s” Billy Bush.

She gushed, “We’re definitely in it for the long haul.”

As for their wedding plans, Bethenny said, “We haven’t picked a wedding date, and we literally never talk about it because we’re happy.”

Bethenny went on, “You want to get engaged because it is a life commitment and it is very different, but marriage is entangled in a different way, in a legal way, in a contract way.”

She explained, “We wanted to get engaged to honor the commitment and that it means more than just saying your girlfriend, but a lot of times people think it is dorky. We say ‘life partner’ or ‘the love of my life’… ‘Fiancée’ sometimes sounds juvenile, too.”

The reality star and film producer and the real estate developer had been dating since 2018. She told People in 2019, "He's a good person who I love. I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

Bethenny and Paul had plenty of ups and downs. They split in 2020, and a source told Page Six it was “because of distance, but you know Bethenny.”