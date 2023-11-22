Bethenny Frankel’s Interior Designer Brooke Gomez Found Dead at 49

Getty Images

Brooke Gomez, an interior designer to the stars, was found dead in her Manhattan apartment Sunday night, DailyMail.com reports. She was 49.

Sources told the site a friend asked the building superintendent to check her Upper East Side home, and that’s when her body was discovered in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Gomez had not been seen alive for more than a week.

The NYPD told DailyMail.com that no foul play is suspected at this time. The medical examiner has not released the cause of death.

Gomez’s final Instagram post, from October 23, said, “There’s a future version of you that is so proud you didn’t give up.”