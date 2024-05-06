‘Siesta Key’ Alum Kelsey Owens & Max Strong Are Married!

Laura Beverlin/Instagram

Kelsey Owens and Max Strong said “I do” over the weekend!

The pair announced the happy news on Instagram with a wedding photo and the caption, "Now introducing Mr. & Mrs. Strong!!!"

Owens posted in the comments, "THATS MY HUSBAND!!😍🥰."

The couple also took to Instagram Stories to share some special moments from their nuptials, which took place at the Falls at Blue Ridge in Ellijay, Georgia.

Instagram

The photos and videos, some originally posted by Kelsey's friend Laura Beverlin, show Owens in a long, white, off-the-shoulder gown before she changed into a short, white party dress for the reception. For his part, Max looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo.

Instagram

The posts also gave a glimpse at some reception highlights, like a four-tier cake by Dolled Up Cakes with the topper “Mr. & Mrs. Strong”… and a dog figurine at the bottom taking a tiny bite!

Kelsey also posted a photo of them dancing, and Max shared more videos, including one of the couple riding away on a four-wheeler as guests held up sparklers in their honor.

Instagram

The couple got engaged during a vacay in Mykonos, Greece, in September 2023 after three years of dating.

At the time, Kelsey wrote on Instagram, “WE’RE ENGAGED BABY!!!💍🤍. It’s crazy that a day I’ve dreamt about since I was a little girl has arrived. I think the younger me would be so happy to know she has a man who takes care of her, puts a smile on her face, and loves her like no one ever has before.”