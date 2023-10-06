Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have everyone talking!

On Thursday night, the two were photographed together after having dinner at New York City celebrity hot spot Via Carota, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

For the outing, Gigi rocked a slicked back bun, white crop top, black leather jacket, and brown skirt. Bradley sported a plaid shirt, baseball cap, and a One Tribe Foundation tee.

Gigi was recently linked to Bradley’s friend Leonardo DiCaprio.

In July, Gigi and Leo were reportedly spotted getting “flirty” with each other in the Hamptons, according to People magazine.

The insider told the outlet that Leo and Gigi “partied together for two nights” over the Fourth of July weekend. “They were flirty, and Gigi looked happy,” the source added.

They also shared with People that it was “pretty obvious” the model and actor were “seeing each other.”

“Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating,” the source said. “It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game.”

“She has fun with him,” the insider told People. “It’s more of a flirtatious connection than a relationship. She likes the attention.”

The insider noted that Hadid, who has a 2-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Zayin Malik, “isn’t stupid” and “doesn’t believe it’s going to lead anywhere. As long as he is respectful and doesn’t cause her any drama, she will continue to see him when she can.”

A month later, Leo was rumored to be dating her friend Vittoria Ceretti.

Bradley recently went on vacation with his ex, Irina Shayk, and their daughter Lea, 6.

The model, who is rumored to be dating Tom Brady, posted sexy topless photos on Instagram Stories while enjoying a getaway.

In the pics, she posed on some rocks wearing just bikini bottoms and sneakers, with a shirt tied around her waist, as she covers up her chest with her hand. In the photos she strikes poses among some rocks. Page Six has the pics here.