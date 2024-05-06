Lily James Channels Pink Princess at Met Gala 2024 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lily James stunned in ERDEM at the 2024 Met Gala.

“Extra” spoke with Lily, who said she felt like a princess!

She shared, “There is just so much beauty and romance and celebrating history. I love the storytelling behind this dress.”

James explained the concept behind the dress, saying, “I’m a kind of actress back in time and she’s onstage and they’ve thrown roses at her and they’ve landed on the dress and, like, sort of aged into the dress.”

Lily was joined by famed designer Erdem Moralıoğlu, who revealed, “We had our final fitting the day before yesterday, and it was so wonderful to be in New York with Lily. The dress looks so beautiful, and it all came together.”