Celebrity News May 06, 2024
Lea Michele Flaunts Baby Bump at Met Gala 2024
“Glee” alum Lea Michele was glowing at the 2024 Met Gala!
A pregnant Michele wore a Rodarte aqua gown to fit in with the theme this year, which is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
The gown accentuated her growing baby bump, which was on full display.
A month ago, Michele announced she was expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich.
At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed.”
Ever is the couple’s 3-year-old son.
This year marks Lea’s fourth time at the Met Gala. She also attended in 2023, 2014, and 2012.