“Glee” alum Lea Michele was glowing at the 2024 Met Gala!

A pregnant Michele wore a Rodarte aqua gown to fit in with the theme this year, which is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The gown accentuated her growing baby bump, which was on full display.

A month ago, Michele announced she was expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed.”

Ever is the couple’s 3-year-old son.