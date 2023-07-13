Lea Michele Posts Tribute to Cory Monteith 10 Years After ‘Glee’ Star’s Death

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lea Michele is remembering Cory Monteith with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Michele and Monteith co-starred on “Glee” as Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, and dated during their time on the show. He tragically died of an overdose in July 2013 at just 31 years old.

Lea shared a photo of the pair on Instagram and wrote, “Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy.”

Seemingly referring to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, she added, “I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together. 🤍”

“Glee” has been haunted by real-life tragedy and scandal.

Naya Rivera, who gained fame playing mean girl Santana Lopez on the hit FOX show, drowned in 2020 while swimming with her son Josey in California’s Lake Piru. She was just 33.

In 2018, Naya’s real life ex-boyfriend Mark Salling, who played Noah “Puck” Puckerman, committed suicide after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.