Lea Michele Gives Update on Son Ever After Hospitalization (Exclusive)

On Wednesday, Lea Michele glammed up for the TIME100 Gala in NYC.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Michele, who gave an update on son Ever after his recent hospitalization.

She shared, “We’re really fortunate, things are going well, thank God. It’s a hard time with the schedule and everything, but life is good.”

Lea stressed, “As you get older and especially as a mom, I found it so much more helpful especially relating to other mothers and relating to other parents to have them as not only just to get advice but to lean on people in times of need, especially in my cast. They’ve been so wonderful.”

As for what is up next for her after her Broadway run on “Funny Girl,” Michele shared, “I think that a lovely little family vacation, just spending time with my husband and my son would be wonderful.”

Earlier this month, Lea revealed that Ever was hospitalized again.

Along with a pic of her son with his face covered by a white heart emoji, she wrote, “Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closest is usually best. Today I chose the hospital bathroom).”

She went on, “These hard times show you truly what matters and what is important in life, and how much we have to be grateful for. It’s been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts.”

In late March, Lea revealed that her son was hospitalized with a “scary health issue.” The post included a photo of her hand on Ever’s arm and the message, “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

She added, “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

The health scare caused Lea to miss two performances of her Broadway show “Funny Girl.”