Lea Michele Gives Update on Son Ever’s Hospitalization

Getty Images

Lea Michele’s son Ever was hospitalized earlier this week with a “scary health issue.”

The health scare caused Lea to miss two performances of her Broadway show “Funny Girl.”

Instagram

On Friday, she updated fans on Instagram Stories, writing, “Thank you for all your well wishes this past week. We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff.”

The “Glee” alum included a photo of the 2-year-old wearing a hospital wrist band in bed with some Stuffies.

Michele added, “I will be back to the @funnygirlbwy stage this weekend.”

Lea’s initial post on March 22 included a photo of her hand on Ever’s arm and the message, “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

She added, “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.