Getty Images

Lea Michele’s son Ever has been hospitalized again.

On Wednesday, Lea took to her Instagram Story to share the news.

Along with a pic of her son with his face covered by a white heart emoji, she wrote, “Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closest is usually best. Today I chose the hospital bathroom).”

Instagram

She went on, “These hard times show you truly what matters and what is important in life, and how much we have to be grateful for. It’s been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts.”

In late March, Lea revealed that her son was hospitalized with a “scary health issue.” The post included a photo of her hand on Ever’s arm and the message, “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

She added, “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

The health scare caused Lea to miss two performances of her Broadway show “Funny Girl.”

Days after her son’s hospitalization, Lea gave a health update on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “Thank you for all your well wishes this past week. We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff.”

The “Glee” alum included a photo of the 2-year-old wearing a hospital wrist band in bed with some Stuffies.

Michele added, “I will be back to the @funnygirlbwy stage this weekend.”