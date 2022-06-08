Ryan Dorsey & Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Graduates Kindergarten — See the Sweet Pics

Getty

Josey Dorsey, son of Ryan Dorsey and the late actress Naya Rivera, just graduated kindergarten!

Ryan posted a carousel of images from the milestone moment on Instagram, writing, “Can’t believe it but it’s officially✌️out Kindergarten !!!!🧑‍🎓”

He added, “My baby boy is really a big boy now on his way to 1st grade?!”

Dorsey gushed, “I love you so much and you make me so proud to be your Dad! Upward and onward to the next chapter my little man!! ❤️”

The cute pics include some father-son moments, as well as Josey holding up his kindergarten certificate.

The 6-year-old was all dressed up for the special occasion, wearing a suit jacket and bow tie.

Naya’s sister Nickayla Rivera was also there for the celebration. She posted a selfie with Josey on Instagram Stories, writing, “My nephew is a kindergarten graduate.”

