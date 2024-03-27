Lea Michele & Zandy Reich Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

“Glee” alum Lea Michele, 37, is expanding her family!

On Wednesday, Michele announced that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Zandy Reich.

Along with posting a series of photos of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛”

Lea and Zandy are the parents of son Ever Leo, 3.

A year ago, Ever was hospitalized with a “scary health issue.”

The post included a photo of her hand on Ever’s arm and the message, “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

She added, “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

The health scare caused Lea to miss two performances of her Broadway show “Funny Girl.”

Ever was eventually discharged but he would be hospitalized again weeks later.

Along with a pic of her son with his face covered by a white heart emoji, she wrote, “Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closest is usually best. Today I chose the hospital bathroom).”