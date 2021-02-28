Sacha Baron Cohen Pokes Fun at Rudy Giuliani & Donald Trump at Golden Globes

Getty Images

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s Golden Globes speeches had some zingers for Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump!

Cohen took home Best Comedy or Musical Film for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and joked, “I’ve got to say, this movie could not have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius. I’m talking about Rudy Giuliani.”

Calling out an infamous scene in the film with Giuliani, he added, “I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.”

He continued trolling Rudy, saying, “Our movie was just the beginning for him. Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like ‘Four Seasons Landscaping,’ ‘Hair Dye Another Day,’ and the courtroom drama ‘A Very Public Fart.’”

Soon after, Sacha won again for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. He joked, “Hold on, Donald Trump is contesting the result. He’s claiming a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA.”