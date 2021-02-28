Golden Globes 2021 — The Complete Winners List, Updating Live

The complete list of 2021 Golden Globes winners and nominees:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma.”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul” WINNER

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“Another Round”

“La Llorona"

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) WINNER

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” WINNER

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“News of the World”

“Soul” WINNER

“Tenet”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Fight for You” from “Judas & the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” WINNER

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States v. Billie Holiday”

Best Television Series — Drama

“The Crown"

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) WINNER

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) WINNER

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Normal People")

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega (“Small Axe”) WINNER

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)