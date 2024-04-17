Getty Images

Days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit up Coachella, he’s opening up about their fun weekend!

On the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis told co-host and brother Jason Kelce, “I love live music, I don't get enough of it in my life. I just like going to events, going places where people are seeing all these talented people in the world. I just like to experience that type of sh*t. That's the one thing that I really enjoy about Coachella is that it's not just one genre of music genre."

The pair were spotted catching sets from Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Bleachers, Dom Dolla, Jungle and Lana Del Rey.

When asked why they didn’t watch the shows from backstage, Travis explained that they wanted to “see it from the fans’ perspective.

“I want to see it from the front of the stage,” Travis noted. “We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it’s that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, in the madness with the fans.”

He called their night "fun as hell."

During their time at Coachella, Taylor was spotted wearing a “New Heights” cap, which “sold out real quick,” according to the Kelce brothers.

Travis showed his appreciation for Taylor for her “support” of “New Heights.”

When they weren’t watching shows, the couple was also spotted kissing at the Neon Carnival.

The couple has been spending time together while she’s on a break from her Eras worldwide tour and he’s in the NFL off season.

Kelce recently admitted he’s still amazed that he’s dating Swift. He told Lil Dicky on “New Heights” last week, “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f**k I did it.”