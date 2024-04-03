Are Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Hitting Coachella 2024? What He Says!

Getty Images

Rumors have been swirling that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be making an appearance at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to show some support for her friends Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff.

A source told Us Weekly, “They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers.”

The insider claimed that the couple will be “renting a house in the area” for one of the weekends.

The first weekend of Coachella is kicking off April 12.

Now, Travis is commenting on the rumors, telling People magazine, “I am a Coachella guy. I love going to Coachella. I love live music in general. So, you might see me pop up over there at some point."

It is unclear which weekend he might attend.

He said, “I’m not sure if I’ll go to a weekend, one or two, or if I even have time, knowing my schedule’s filling up pretty quick before we get started back up for football here.”

Kelce has been super busy during the NFL off-season.

After winning the Super Bowl, Kelce has been flying all over the world to support Taylor on her Eras tour, and they just enjoyed a romantic Bahamas vacation!

He gushed, “I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full.”

Travis also has a bunch of projects in the works, like executive producing the film “My Dead Friend Zoe,” and is reportedly in talks to host the new reboot of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”

“I’m oozing life right now,” Travis said. “It's just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open, and so I've just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces."

Now, more eyes are on his annual Kelce Jam music festival, which will feature performances by Diplo, Lil Wayne, and 2 Chainz.

Taylor won’t be able to attend, since she’ll be in Switzerland for an Eras tour stop.

But as his star skyrockets, does Trav have babies on the brain? He joked about baby names on his latest “New Heights” podcast as he and brother Jason chatted with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

While talking about his favorite movies, Travis commented, "I might name my first kid Conan. I might."