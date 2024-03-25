Celebrity News March 25, 2024
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Lunch Date in Malibu
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a day date at Nobu in Malibu over the weekend.
The couple was snapped at the sushi restaurant eating lunch alfresco on an ocean-view balcony.
One patron shot video of the couple chatting over their meal, and a second video of Travis walking through the restaurant. Watch it here.
The loved-up couple exited the establishment hand in hand. Taylor wore a light blue sweater and short beige skirt, while Travis wore dark pants and a cream sweater.
The date comes on the heels of their romantic getaway to the Bahamas.
A source tells People magazine, “They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days. It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”
Prior to the trip, the couple was spotted a few times together in L.A.
It is the perfect time for the stars to spend time together, with Taylor on a break from her Eras tour, and Travis getting some time off in-between football seasons.