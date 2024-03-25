Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Lunch Date in Malibu

Backgrid

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a day date at Nobu in Malibu over the weekend.

The couple was snapped at the sushi restaurant eating lunch alfresco on an ocean-view balcony.

One patron shot video of the couple chatting over their meal, and a second video of Travis walking through the restaurant. Watch it here.

The loved-up couple exited the establishment hand in hand. Taylor wore a light blue sweater and short beige skirt, while Travis wore dark pants and a cream sweater.

The date comes on the heels of their romantic getaway to the Bahamas.

A source tells People magazine, “They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days. It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”

Prior to the trip, the couple was spotted a few times together in L.A.