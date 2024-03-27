Getty Images

Travis Kelce was recently photographed with Taylor Swift in the Bahamas, and now he’s explaining his “dad bod” in the swimsuit pics.

Weight came up while Travis and brother Jason Kelce chatted with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on the “New Heights” podcast.

Barkley asked who would win in a drinking contest, and Jason said, “I can definitely drink more volume. I don't even think that's a question.”

Travis replied, “Whaaaaaat? You're already down to 260.”

When Jason said he’s more like 283 lbs., Travis replied, “We’re in the same weight class now. It's March! We're in the same weight class right now.”